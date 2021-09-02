Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Lowers Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,186 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,542 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 139,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,567. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.80.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

