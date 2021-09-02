Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.53.

