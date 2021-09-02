Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 1,006 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Okta by 3.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $6.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.75. 5,246,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,055. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

