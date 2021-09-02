Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 1,044 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 152,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.87. 2,139,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,049. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.21. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.