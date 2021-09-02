Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 932 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.0% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CRM traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,497,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.53 and its 200-day moving average is $233.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock worth $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
