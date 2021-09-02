Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after purchasing an additional 789,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,310,000 after purchasing an additional 471,354 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,319,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.18. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

