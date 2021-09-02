Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 15,091 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 173,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.34. 774,896 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.44 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86.

