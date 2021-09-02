Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. 2,714,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,335,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

