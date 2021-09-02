Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW stock traded up $9.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $660.31. 1,353,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,055. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 786.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $661.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,807 shares of company stock worth $26,082,842 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

