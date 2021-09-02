Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 2,377 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $160.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,892,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $479.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

