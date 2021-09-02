Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 345 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises 1.6% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,179,621 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PANW stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $462.55. 1,122,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.31 and its 200-day moving average is $366.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $467.48. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

