Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.14 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,538. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.52.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

