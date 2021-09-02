Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Takes $1.89 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,965 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Adobe comprises about 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Cowen raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $664.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,589. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $669.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $620.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $316.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

