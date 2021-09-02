BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,612 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.08% of BlackRock worth $105,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $943.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $531.39 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $896.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $832.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

