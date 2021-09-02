BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) Trading Up 0%

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)’s stock price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.99% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.