BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $223,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $270,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 633.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $300,000.

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,085 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51.

