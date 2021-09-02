Blank Wallet Price Tops $0.40 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $335,403.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00063618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00132168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00156528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.88 or 0.07630396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.27 or 0.99800154 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00794452 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.