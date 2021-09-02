BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0011

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 126.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 132.4% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $52,125.44 and $482.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005762 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006471 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.