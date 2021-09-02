BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Trading 55.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 63.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 55.9% higher against the dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $231,363.94 and $44,434.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.00815450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047685 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 18,647,563 coins. The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockcloud is a blockchain based TCP/IP Architecture, and it aims to enable the peer to peer communication as we know it today. The scope of the project is to provide technology infrastructure alternatives to the current solutions, and while many of the current projects try to innovate by proposing new consensus models or new architectures, Blockcloud takes the innovation a few layers down the technology stack to enable peer-to-peer computing. Thus, the team was able to create a new break-through in network architecture called the SCB (Service-Centric Blockchain) which is essentially becoming the new TCP/IP of the blockchain era. Along with the Proof of Service mechanism, the Truthful Continuous Double Auction protocol, the CoDAG architecture and the development of an AI-driven dynamic service marketplace, Blockcloud is developing an entire service centered ecosystem for the internet of tomorrow. “

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

