Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.04 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $384,995.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00014099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.00807074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00047582 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

