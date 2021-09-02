BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.10.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,920. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$279,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

