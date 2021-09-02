BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.94.

TECK.B stock traded up C$1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.12. 729,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,287. The firm has a market cap of C$16.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.49. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$14.64 and a 1-year high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

