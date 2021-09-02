BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $767.50 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.7% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $767,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,234,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,479.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,316.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

