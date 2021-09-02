Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Achieves $1.02 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded up 5% against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $7,202.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00120725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00809553 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00047577 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

