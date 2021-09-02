Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,842 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upped their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,510,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,912. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.49 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.75, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.