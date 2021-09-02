Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52,630 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $950.67. 348,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $896.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $832.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

