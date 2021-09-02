Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,570 shares during the quarter. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $29,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 53,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,251. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.45.

