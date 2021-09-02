Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 168,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,852 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $380.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,874,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,077,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

