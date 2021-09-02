Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $157.17. 472,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

