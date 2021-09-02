Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 149,315 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 661,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares during the quarter. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $28,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 14,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $30.32.

