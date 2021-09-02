Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 3,732 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $522,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.71. 1,718,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,958. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

