Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 84,325 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,325 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 9.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $88,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 241,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.9% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 366,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 23,170,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,576,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

