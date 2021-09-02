Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 44,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.96. 1,817,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,104. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.