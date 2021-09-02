Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 801.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 90,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,212 shares of company stock valued at $32,129,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

