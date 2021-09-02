Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. 1,571,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,516. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

