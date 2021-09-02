Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,547 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,395,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $804,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,724 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 246.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after buying an additional 452,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,062,554. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.