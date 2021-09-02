Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

NYSE EL traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $344.06. 692,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,851. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total value of $828,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock worth $163,492,967 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

