Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock valued at $14,215,774 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.73. 4,960,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,420,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

