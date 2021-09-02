Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 764.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,823 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.30. The stock had a trading volume of 919,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,499. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $202.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

