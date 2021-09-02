Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total transaction of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock worth $118,480,343. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,634,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $364.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.80. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

