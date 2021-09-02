Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $71.05. 348,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,198. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.