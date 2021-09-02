Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

GS stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.00 and a 200 day moving average of $360.64. The company has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

