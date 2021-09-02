Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.31. 8,424,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,348. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

