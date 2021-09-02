Bogart Wealth LLC Has $26.40 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,823 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $26,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.37. 4,272,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.