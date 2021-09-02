Bogart Wealth LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 25,857,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,127,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

