Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.82 on Thursday, hitting $211.78. 2,906,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.