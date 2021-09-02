Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. CWM LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 133,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,698,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,637. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.