Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,918 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,587,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,677. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.