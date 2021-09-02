Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,542.60. 934,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,510.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,314.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

