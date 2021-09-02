Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $2.12 Million in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,701. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $206.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.23.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

